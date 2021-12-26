Pirates clip Eagles in district opener

Center Point overcame a slow first quarter start and a 10-2 surge on the part of Johnson City in the third period before handily sacking up a 64-41 win over the Eagles to begin District 29-2A boys’ basketball action Tuesday at Pirates Gym.
The Pirates up-tempo style took a while to get cranking, and the Eagles managed to lead 6-4 with only 1:04 remaining in the first period. Over the final 49 seconds, however, baskets by Nick Zuercher and Logan Burley keyed Center Point’s own 6-0 rush which gave the Pirates a 10-6 lead after the first eight minutes.
“I was a little concerned in the first quarter, but our guys just keep going and fighting. We simply began outrunning Johnson City,” said Center Point head coach Cory Nichols.
Zuercher did finish with 16 points, and was the top point producer for Center Point (3-10, 1-0).
Every member of the roster figured in scoring, with Derrick Dominguez getting 13, including three treys.
Alvaro Bustamante had nine, Christian Martinez eight, Burley six, Alexis Hernandez four, Nick Davidson and Jose Villalobos three each, and Bryson Smith two.
Dominguez pulled the trigger for eight of his points in the second when the Pirates doubled up the Eagles 18-9.
“We did a great job of sharing the ball and doing the right thing, and someone like Nick Davidson is an example of how hard we work. He is a force even without scoring points.” said Nichols.
The Pirates stretched their 28-15 halftime margin to 41-17 less than midway through the third, but the Eagles’ streak trimmed that to 43-27 with 2:25 in the quarter, and Johnson City (2-8, 0-1) appeared to be regrouping for a late game comeback.
Bustmatante, Hernandez, and Martinez sparked the Pirates with eight points in the final 2:09 which boosted Center Point back in front by 20 as the fourth period got underway. Martinez’ steal and pull-up jumper was indicative of the aggressive defense displayed by the Pirates.
“Christian is our motor, especially defensively,” Nichols said.
The Eagles made one more run at the Pirates with another slew of six consecutive points in the fourth that shaved Center Point’s lead to 51-37, but Burley, Bustamante, Martinez, and Zuercher countered by ripping off 12 straight points that put the score at 64-37.
Martinez had another steal that resulted in his field goal while Bustamante threw in a three of his own.
The Pirates are off until Tuesday, Jan. 4 when they travel to Harper for district game number two.
CENTER POINT PIRATES v JOHNSON CITY – DEC. 21
CENTER POINT 10 18 23 13 (64)
JOHNSON CITY 6 9 17 9 (41)
CP Nick Zuercher 8-0-0-16, Derrick Dominguez 2-3-0-13, Alvaro Bustamante 3-1-0-9, Christian Martinez 4-0-0-8, Logan Burley 3-0-0-6, Alexis Hernandez 2-0-0-4
Jose Villalobos 0-1-0-3, Nick Davidson 1-0-1-3, Bryson Smith 1-0-0-2
JC Axtell 9-0-1-19, Moss 6-0-0-12, Linsey 2-0-0-4, Jackson 1-0-1-3, Alvis 1-0-1-3
Halftime: Center Point 28, Johnson City 15
3 Pointers: CP Dominguez (3), Villalobos (1), Bustamante (1)
FT’s: CP 4-1 (25-percent); JC 15-3 (45-percent)
