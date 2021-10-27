Lady Antlers edged by Dripping Springs

Tivy’s senior trio spearheaded a concerted gritty effort against the Dripping Springs Tigers, who had to use every claw to scratch past the Lady Antlers 26-24, 25-15, 25-23 in Tuesday’s regular season volleyball finale Tuesday.
Despite coming up short on the victory side, the match was emblematic of TFND, positive senior leadership, and the teamwork concept intertwined within the program.
Tivy finishes District 26-5A in fourth place (10-6) and puts its overall mark of 25-15 on the line in bi-district action Tuesday, Nov. 2 against Leander Rouse. First serve is at 7:30 p.m. at Johnson. Doors open for fans at 6:50 p.m. and ticket prices are adults $4 and students $2.
On a night when seniors Ally Scheidle, Hailey Davis and Tyler Elkins were honored, Scheidle also recorded her 1500th kill since joining the varsity as a freshman and was celebrated for such after the match by teammates, family and friends. Afterwards, all three were feted with tributes in front of the net.
“First of all it was good to have Ally back in the lineup,” had coach Stephanie Coates said in reference to the team’s outside hitter.
Scheidle had missed the previous three-and-one-half matches after injuring her right ankle during play against Buda Johnson back on Oct. 15. She was in a walking boot as recently as Oct. 22, when Tivy hosted Boerne Champion.
“There was no way I was going to miss my last district game. I wanted to play and it was a big accomplishment. Physical therapy, airrosti treatments and our trainers all helped me transition back onto the court,” said Scheidle.
On celebrating 1500 kills, 14 of which came against the Tigers, Scheidle said she knew she was getting close. “But I had no idea of being honored,” said Scheidle.
In addition to 14 kills, Scheidle registered eight digs.
“All our seniors have contributed and in 26 years of coaching volleyball I’ve never had a better set of seniors,” Coates said. “With the exception of Taylor (Kubacak) who was on varsity as a freshman, our seniors stepped up and led a bunch of newbies who had not played varsity ball before. Ally, Hailey and Tyler have displayed remarkable traits and the entire team has taken on those characteristics."
Inspired play in the first set had Tivy leading the Tigers (32-15, 14-2) by one service point on four occasions and points were tied six times before Dripping Springs doused Tivy’s upset bid after one of Elkins’ serves caused the final deadlock of 24-24.
Elkins wound up with 14 digs, had one ace, and an assist in her final Antler Gym performance.
“We did not shy away from Dripping and we battled the entire match. Even the second set where we played a little undisciplined on defense at times, we were super competitive,” said Coates.
The Tigers did find some open gaps for hits and took advantage of a service error to rattle off six consecutive points that upped their lead to 21-10 before Tivy broke serve.
When Davis’ knock back tied the third set 1-1, Tivy was spurred to early leads that reached two points in the action, where every score was hotly contested. Davis’ final home match resulted in five blocks, five kills and two digs.
The Tigers briefly led 5-3 before Tivy regained control of the scoreboard, and were tied seven times, but maintained control until Dripping Springs took the lead, 19-18.
Tivy managed another couple of stalemates, 21-21 and 22-22, with Emma Miller at serve and Scheidle’s hitting. Scheidle’s final kill of the match brought Tivy within 23-24, however the Tigers front line was able to douse comeback hopes by breaking serve to end the set and match.
Juniors Allie Finch and Emma Miller are in their first varsity season and responded with one block and five digs, respectively.
Tivy’s sophomore five consists of Kubacak, Karlyn Dyal, Stella Hendricks, Grace Copeland and Millie Howerton, while freshmen Reelyn Andreas, Madellyn Fuedler and Judah Davis have suited up and seen floor time during the season.
Kubacak ended with 19 assists, eight digs, two aces and two kills against Dripping Springs. Dyal served two aces, posted eight assists and four digs. Hendricks threw down seven kills and had five digs. Copeland finished with one kill and one dig.
