Antlers drop heartbreaker to Medina Valley

CASTROVILLE – Tied at halftime and leading by a field goal heading into the fourth quarter, Tivy could not hold off Medina Valley Friday night at Panther Stadium, ultimately falling 21-17 in District 15-5A Div. II play.
In what has become an emotional week for the entire community, the Antlers were also faced with the devastating injury suffered by starting receiver Jackson Johnston in last week’s game against Floresville and earlier this week learned of the unexpected death of one of the player’s father.
Unified in their commitment to each other and to the team, the Antlers stepped onto the field Friday night with strength, courage and poise, hoping to earn a spot in the post season.
Tivy’s defense held Medina Valley scoreless until 1:36 remaining in the first quarter when Panther Anthony Guerrero rushed 18 yards for a touchdown. With the extra point kick, Medina Valley took a 7-0 lead.
The Antlers responded less than two minutes later when Logan Edmonds, Fisher Middleton and Desnic Houston covered 52 ground yards, setting up a 16-yard touchdown run by Ryan Maberry with 11:56 on the second quarter clock. Stephen Grocki split the uprights to knot the score 7-7.
Panther quarterback Nick Rash found the endzone on a 17-yard keeper at the 6:37 mark and after making good on the extra point kick, Medina Valley was back on top 14-7.
Maberry answered by finishing off a Tivy 61-yard drive with a 23-yard rushing touchdown to tie the score 14-14 with 2:24 left in the half.
Medina Valley received the kickoff to open the third quarter of play and were met with great resistance from Antler defense when Kyler Davis sacked Rash for a loss and Luke Johnston deflected a third down pass to force a punt.
After receiving the punt at their own 17 yard line, Tivy mounted an impressive drive and held the ball for most of the quarter, converting three fourth downs and ultimately setting up Grocki for a 26-yard field goal, which sailed over the goal posts with five seconds remaining in the quarter and gave the Antlers a 17-14 lead.
When it appeared that the Panthers were gaining momentum, Rash found himself facing an Antler blitz that resulted in a forced fumble recovered Tivy’s Ethan Honeycutt, giving the Antlers the ball at midfield.
Facing a fourth down, with three yards needed at the Panther 36 yard line, an Antler misfire was picked off by Medina Valley’s Bubba Solis, who was able to make his way to the endzone with 7:05 remaining in the game. After making good on the extra point kick, the Panthers took the lead a 21-17.
With 3:15 left on the game clock, Tivy had one more chance to regain the lead. After making some positive ground yardage, the Antlers failed on a fourth down conversion, returning the ball to the Panthers and clinching the win for Medina Valley.
“We have great kids who love and care about each other,” Coach David Jones said. “They wanted to win. We made some mistakes that killed us. I feel for these kids. They’ve been awesome to coach and awesome to be with. I love these kids. I’m proud of them and I hate they don’t get to go to the playoffs.”
On the night, the Antlers recorded 226 rushing yards and 41 passing yards, completed 68 plays and achieved 17 first downs, while the Panthers ended with 193 ground yards and 91 yards in the air and earned 16 first downs.
Maberry led Tivy's rushing effort, carrying for 86 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Edmonds followed with 76 yards on 11 touches, while Middleton carried 14 times for 39 yards and quarterback Jake Layton added 11 yards on eight carries.
Layton completed four of 12 passes for 36 yards, while Middleton had one toss for five yards.
Brett Stokes had one reception for 17 yards. Edmonds recorded two grabs for 14 yards and Maberry had two catches for 10 yards.
Tivy will close out regular season play on Friday at Antler Stadium, where they will take on Alamo Heights a 7 p.m.
