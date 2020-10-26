Tivy rallies from losses to knock off Veterans Memorial

After a pair of tough road losses, home court advantage was good for Tivy when the Lady Antlers dominated San Antonio Veterans Memorial in three sets Saturday at Antler Gym to continue the second half of District 26-5A volleyball action.
Scores were 25-17, 25-10, 25-7, with Tivy digging, blocking and killing its way to a 10-6 overall record and a 6-4 mark in loop action.
“We want to try and beat everyone and work ourselves into that third spot in the district,” Tivy coach Stephanie Coates of her team, which currently sits at fourth place in the 26-5A playoff race after losses to Dripping Springs and Alamo Heights earlier in the week. “We spent a lot of energy — mentally and physically — this week.”
Veterans Memorial never served to any lead in Saturday’s contest, and none of the sets were tied. Tivy’s defensive prowess along the net bumfuzzled the Patriots all match long, whether by way of Ally Scheidle’s 18 kills or three blocks thrown back over by Kaylee Coffee. Scheidle’s all-around performance was evident by her 13 digs as well.
Setting most of Scheidle’s throw downs was Neva Henderson with 24 assists, while Kierson Jalowy kept the ball alive by going for 13 digs.
“We rely on Kierson to be someone who generates our offense. She has had some good games back-to-back doing that,” said Coates.
Freshman Taylor Kubacak served up Tivy’s final seven points, four off aces.
Saturday’s victory came a day after the Lady Antlers fell in three sets to Alamo Heights Friday in San Antonio, 25–18, 25-20, 25-10. Scheidle again led Tivy with nine kills, three aces and two blocks. Henderson recorded 12 assists and Jalowy finished with 10 digs.
Dripping Springs knocked off the Lady Antlers, 25-15, 25-14, 25-21, in a match that determined third place in the loop standings for the first half of league action last Tuesday in Dripping Springs.
Kill leaders for Tivy with 10 each were Scheidle and Kubacak, while Henderson and Scheidle recorded 14 assists apiece. Scheidle also served a pair of aces, Jalowy added 10 digs, and Scheidle recorded one block.
Tivy was scheduled to continue district play Tuesday at Kyle Lehman and will host Seguin Friday at Antler Gym.
-----
In sub-varsity play last week, Tivy’s junior varsity rebounded from back-to-back District 26-5A road losses to Dripping Springs and Alamo Heights with a win over San Antonio Veterans Memorial Saturday at Antler Gym.
No further results were reported for the matches.
In freshman action, the Lady Antlers dropped a 25-14, 25-9 decision to District 26-5A rival Dripping Springs Tuesday, but rebounded later in the week with loop wins over Alamo Heights and San Antonio Veterans Memorial.
Tivy’s Kourtney Lutz led the way against Alamo Heights with three kills, one ace and four digs, Kenley Tackett added three kills and served two aces, and Solaya Gorham chipped in two blocks and two kills.
Against Veterans Memorial, Millie Howerton paced Tivy with four kills, Hattie Ahrens knocked down three kills, served three aces and recorded seven assists, and Kamryn Hayes served up three aces and dished two assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.