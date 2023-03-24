Joy brings misery to SA Wagner

SAN ANTONIO -- Jordyn Joy was anything but "joyful" as far as San Antonio Wagner was concerned when the Tivy junior laid misery on the Lady Thunderbirds both at the plate and from the pitchers' mound during Tivy's 9-3 softball win Wednesday, March 22.
Joy racked up three hits, including a homer, batted in four runs and struckout 12 Wagner batters.
Tivy picked up its second District 26-5A victory getting nine hits total, and Joy limited Wagner to just two.
Millie Howerton, Kyra Wheatfall, Ryleigh Barney, and Nezi Chinchilla all had multi-hit performances. Howerton and Wheatfall tripled. Wheatfall, Chinchilla and Barney put down doubles.
Wheatfall scored three runs, Howerton two, and Joy, Shayla Roth, Barney and Riley Dill scored one each.
Chinchilla's hitting was responsible for two RBI while Wheatfall and Barney had one apiece.
TIVY LADY ANTLERS v SA WAGNER
Wednesday, March 22
R H E
TIVY – 2 5 0 0 0 2 0 -- 9 11 4
SA WAGNER -- 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 -- 3 2 0
HR: Jordyn Joy
TRIPLE: Mille Howerton, Kyra Wheatfall
DBL: Nezi Chinchilla, Ryleigh Barney, Wheatfall
SB: Howerton (2), Wheatfall (2), Chinchilla
WP: Joy (7 innings, 2 hits, 12 K’s, 2 earned runs, 5 walks)
