Hawks end season with playoff loss to Legacy

The basketball season at Our Lady of the Hills ended Saturday at Cailoux Gym in a first round TAPPS playoff loss to Beaumont Legacy 73-56.
Daniel Schultz with 15 points, while Michael Barraza and Treves Hyde with 13 apiece led OLH (13-12).
Austin McDorman recorded seven points. Sam Ibarra finished with five and Thomas Taylor added three. Ibarra’s total was eight points below his season average 13.9, which was tops for the Hawks.
The first half was competitive and Legacy led just 41-35 at halftime. OLH won the fourth 16-11, but Legacy’s 22-5 rush in the third was the difference maker.
OLH HAWKS v BEAUMONT LEGACY – FEB 19
OLH 24 11 5 16 (56)
LEGACY 18 23 22 10 (73)
OLH Daniel Schultz 7-0-1-15, Michael Barraza 5-1-0-13, Treves Hyde 5-0-3-13, Austin McDorman 2-1-0-7, Sam Ibarra 1-1-0-5, Thomas Taylor 1-0-1-3,
Legacy Andrews 5-2-7-23, Akhter 6-2-1-19, Jackson 8-0-3-19, Arcola 5-0-2-12,
FT's: OLH 19-13 (68.4 percent); Legacy 11-6 (54.5 percent)
3's: OLH Barraza (1), Ibarra (1), McDorman (1); Legacy Andrews (2), Akhter (2)
