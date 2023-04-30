Antlers finish strong with 6-3 win over SAVM, look to playoffs

On a day when Tivy’s senior players were recognized, the Antlers doubled up San Antonio Veterans Memorial on the scoreboard, 6-3, in the baseball regular season finale.
The District 26-5A game, originally scheduled Friday, April 28, was moved to Saturday due to inclement weather but Tivy’s bats were in thundering mode nonetheless with five extra base hits among its nine total.
Eric Tenery blasted a two-run homer as well as a double. Adan Hernandez tripled, while Kale Lackey and Stormy Rhodes doubled.
Tenery, one of the team’s eight seniors, went out in style by scoring twice to compliment his RBI, hitting, and pitching.
On the mound, Tenery picked up the win when he lasted four and one-third where he struckout seven Patriots, allowed two hits, walked five and had three runs charged against him.
Tanner Beck went from behind the plate catching, and got a save in two and two-thirds of relief. Beck’s stats were two hits allowed, four strikeouts, and one walked batter.
Lackey joined senior teammate Tenery with two hits, plus scored one, and had an RBI.
Garrett Abel contributed in his final regular season home appearance when he walked to help trigger Tivy’s big third inning, scoring the Antlers first run when Lackey doubled.
Lackey came in after Aiden Cline singled, making things 2-0.
Cline crossed home plate in front of Tenery when Tenery dinged his four-bagger over rightfield.
The final run of the inning came from Adan Hernandez who tripled then scored courtesy of a double by Stormy Rhodes.
“We swung the bats well in the third and got them on the ropes. We are playing well right now,” said Tivy head coach Chris Russ.
Hayden Kneese singled in Tenery with an additional run in the fifth once the Patriots were within two runs, 5-3.
Joining Tenery, Lackey, and Abel as seniors on Tivy’s roster are Landon Barnett, Kanton Stampley, Austin Eaheart, Christian Powers, and Noah Zastrow.
Tivy (19-11-1, 9-5) booked its first playoff since 2021.
Possible playoff faceoffs could be either Leander Rouse, Cedar Park or Liberty Hill.
“Every team over there (25-5A) is a quality opponent,” Russ said.
TIVY ANTLERS v SA VETERANS MEMORIAL
Saturday, April 29
R H E
TIVY – 0 0 5 0 1 0 x -- 6 9 2
VETERANS MEMORIAL -- 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 -- 3 4 0
HR: Eric Tenery (2 runs)
DBL: Tenery, Kale Lackey, Stormy Rhodes
TRIPLE: Adan Hernandez
SB: Garrett Abel
WP: Tenery (4 1/3 innings, 2 hits, 7 K’s, 5 walk, 3 earned runs)
SAVE: Tanner Beck (2 2/3 innings, 2 hits, 4 K’s, 1 walk)
