Spikes, Lady Spikes finish strong at district XC meet

CASTROVILLE – Peterson Middle School claimed one individual gold medal, had seven runners garner top 10 status and two teams earn runnerup honors at their version of district cross country competition held Wednesday in Castroville.
Spikes 7th Grade
Tennyson Mejia finished in first place ahead of 60 other racers to win the seventh grade boys’ two-mile run. His time was 11:40.
Gram Barker was third in the race with a time of 11:47 and Denton Taylor came in fifth at 12:37 for the team runnerup Spikes.
Romeo Rodelo ran 17th, Ethan Sleeper was 31st, Jose Salinas placed 36th, Joshua Davis posted 37th, Landon May was 40th, Nathan Claudio finished 41st and Kyle Schroeder was 45th
Spikes 8th Grade
The eighth grade Spikes also took a second place team spot behind two runners who were in the top 10 among 60 competitors.
Logan Larranaga was sixth in 12:31 and Easton Brown was close behind at seventh with 12:38.
Remaining runners were Ethan Farhoudi with 15th place, Hunter Evans at 17th, Brock Wheeler going 18th, Mikkel Pieper with 21st, Xavier Montalvo coming in 24th, Sebastian Gonzalez placing 26th, David Schmidt at 27th, Jack Bowers being 28th, and Dillon Poer at 41st.
Lady Spikes 7th Grade
There were 76 girls in the seventh grade girls’ race, where Peterson placed third as a team and Danna Cisneros came third individually in a time of 13:42.
Top 20 finishes were posted by Lauren Cummings, Lauren Holland and Audrey Nelson, respectively at 14-15-17. Brynn Lidiak was 23rd, Hailey Van Nostrand 37th, Lily Shantz 40th, Hailey Harmon 41st, Madison Gorneault 49th, and Ashlyn Gray 60th.
Lady Spikes 8th Grade
The eighth grade girls’ race had the most entries with 81 and Ainslee Gilbreath was the highest finisher for Peterson’s fifth place team when she clocked 14:07 that was good for eighth place individually.
Emma Clayton gave the Lady Spikes 15th, Hayden Haines was 28th, Maya Sosa came in 34th, Lorelei Neely finished 41st, Ellie Harris was 48th, Jessiah Garcia ran 65th, Mila Agudelo was 69th, Maria Casillas came in 78th, and Zoey Flores was 81st.
In addition to HPMS, the other teams involved at the meet were Boerne South, Boerne North, Boerne Voss, Medina Valley, Loma Alta, Fredericksburg, and Wimberley.
Head coach for Peterson cross country is Gregory Bagby.
