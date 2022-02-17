DRIPPING SPRINGS – Tivy’s losing streak reached four matches when the Lady Antlers were shutout 7-0 by Dripping Springs on Tuesday.
“We had some setbacks due to Taylor McCrory and Pilar Garcia dealing with ankle injuries. Zoe Pelton had to play keeper. We had only six shots. We look forward to playing them again in the final game of the season,” said Tivy head coach Marty Garcia.
