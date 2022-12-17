Pirates fall hard to ITM, edged by Leakey

Ingram Tom Moore scored 80-plus points for the second straight game against a team within the coverage area of the Hill Country Community Journal when Center Point fell to the Warriors 84-32 Friday in a battle of Kerr County UIL schools.
Ingram beat Our Lady of the Hills 82-10 earlier in the week to close out 2-0 against East Kerr squads. Center Point fell to 3-7 with the loss.
Jose Gallegos had three three-pointers and was top Pirate point producer with 10.
Derrick Dominguez was held to seven, one game after hitting 17. Jaron Cooper’s pair of treys accounted for six more points, and remaining scoring had Alexis Hernandez with five, and Gabriel Lopez and Nick Davidson with two each.
Earlier in the week, Center Point eventually lost in boys’ basketball to Leakey on Tuesday in a game at Pirate Gym where the host team stayed relatively even with the Eagles until the fourth quarter.
Leakey’s 20-12 final frame margin broke open a game that was tied after the first quarter and one where Center Point trailed just 22-20 at halftime and 37-34 at the end of three periods.
Dominguez slipped in 17 points for the Pirates before fouling out. Davidson had 11 before whistled for a fifth foul, and Hernandez scored a season high 10 for Center Point.
Additional makes had Jose Gallegos and Joe Castaneda with three points apiece, and Lopez with two.
CENTER POINT PIRATES v INGRAM TOM MOORE
Friday, Dec. 16
ITM 84, Center Point 32
Center Point – 9 7 7 9 -- 32
Ingram -- 19 30 11 24 -- 84
CENTER POINT – Jose Gallegos 0-3-1-10, Derrick Dominguez 2-1-0-7, Jaron Cooper 0-2-0-6, Alexis Hernandez 1-1-0-5, Nick Davidson 1-0-0-2, Gabriel Lopez 1-0-0-2
ITM -- McDorman 13-0-2-28, Martinez 4-2-0-14, Kneese 6-0-0-12, Rendon 5-0-0-10, Burroughs 2-1-0-7, Salinas 0-2-0-6, Chacon 2-0-0-4, Gutierrez 0-1-0-3
Halftime: ITM 49, Center Point 16
Free Throws: Center Point – 2 of 12 (16.6-percent); ITM– 2 of (33.3-percent)
3-pointers: Center Point – Gallegos (3), Cooper (2), Hernandez (1), Dominguez (1); ITM – Salinas (2), Martinez (2), Burroughs (1)
CENTER POINT PIRATES v LEAKEY
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Leakey 57, Center Point 46
Center Point – 9 11 14 12 -- 46
Leakey -- 9 13 15 20 -- 57
CENTER POINT – Derrick Dominguez 7-1-0-17, Nick Davidson 4-1-2-11, Alexis Hernandez 4-0—2-10, Jose Gallegos 1-0-1-3, Joe Castaneda 0-1-0-3, Gabriel Lopez 1-0-0-2
LEAKEY -- Gonzales 1-6-6-26, Satterwhite 5-0-1-11, Goddard 2-2-0-10, Rimkus 2-0-0-4, Dean 2-0-0-4, Rhiver 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Leakey 22, Center Point 20
Free Throws: Center Point – 4 of 11 (36.3-percent); Leakey – 7 of 12 (58.3-percent)
3-pointers: Center Point – Dominguez (1), Castaneda (1), Davidson (1); Leakey – Gonzales (6), Goddard (2),
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.