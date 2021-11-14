Lady Antlers fall in championship game at Spurs Showcase Tournament

SAN ANTONIO – Tivy’s Lady Antlers managed a win over a future district opponent, but lost in the consolation game on Saturday in Silver Bracket action of the Spurs High School Basketball Showcase Tournament.
Both games took place at the AT&T Center, which is home court to the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs.
The Lady Antlers began Saturday by defeating San Antonio Veterans Memorial 51-45. Tivy will see the Lady Patriots again on Tuesday, Dec. 7 in District 26-5A action. The Lady Antlers were beaten 55-34 by Buda Hays in their second game.
Riley Dill had 13 points in the win over Veterans and Emma Schumacher had 10.
Solaya Gorham hit for eight, Stella Hendricks pitched in six points. Desiree Abrigo, Reelyn Andreas and Jaida Davis each scored four, while Kyra Wheatfall posted two points.
Against Hays, Gorham and Hendricks paced Tivy with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Kyra Wheatfall recorded four points and two apiece were contributed by Abrigo, Andreas, Schumacher, and Amelia Balser.
The Lady Antlers went 1-2 in pool play Thursday and Friday in the Spurs High School Basketball Showcase Tournament.
All of Tivy’s games were played at Incarnate Word High School and qualified the Lady Antlers to Silver Bracket action Saturday at San Antonio’s AT&T Center as the third-place team from Pool A.
Friday’s action saw the Tivy drop a 49-43 decision to Harlingen, which was part of the pool along with San Antonio O’Connor and Converse Judson. The B Pool had Laredo United South, Buda Hays, San Antonio Harlan and Tivy's fellow District 26-5A rival San Antonio Veteran's Memorial. Based on results, teams went to either the Championship or Silver Bracket.
Tivy fell behind 23-11 to Harlingen in the first period and trailed at half, 34-21.
Second half action belonged to the Lady Antlers, who limited the Lady Cardinals to single numbers on their side of the scorebook in both of the final frames.
Riley Dill notched 14 points for Tivy as part of seven players putting some points down.
Emma Schumacher provided nine points. Jaime Jackson pitched in six.Desiree Abrigo added five. Solaya Gorham scored four, while Stella Hendricks posted three and Jaida Davis finished with two.
Harlingen hit a trio of three pointers.
The Lady Antlers split opening round games on Thursday when they beat O'Connor and lost to Converse Judson.
In their game against O'Connor, the Lady Antlers rallied from three points down after three quarters, 36-33, and pounded the Panthers 20-12 over the final eight minutes to secure the win.
Jackson scored 18 points for Tivy, including six free throws in the final period to help ice O'Connor. As a team, Tivy sank 14 of 17 freebies.
Dill had 13 points. Gorham and Schumacher had six each and four apiece were from Hendricks and Reelyn Andreas. Schumacher's were the result of a pair of treys.
In their first dive into pool play, Tivy faced Judson, which was a Class 6A state semi-finalist last season.
The Lady Rockets held off the Lady Antlers 61-52.
Dill led Tivy with 15 points. Ashlee Zirkel and Gorham also doubled with 11 and 10, respectively. All of Zirkel's were in the second half, due to early foul trouble that curtailed court time.
Jackson scored six. Davis and Schumacher added three each, while Hendricks and Abrigo put in two apiece.
Each side went to the free throw line only eight times each. Tivy made five, Judson seven.
Tivy finished 2-3 in the tournament and is 4-3 for the year with its next game happening Tuesday, Nov. 23 at Antler Gym against Smithson Valley. Game times are 10:30 (JV) and noon (varsity).
