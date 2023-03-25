Lady Antlers pick off Pieper 10-2

The Tivy Lady Antlers moved their District 26-5A softball record to 3-3 when they secured their second straight victory Friday in front of the hometown fans, 10-2 over Comal Pieper.
“We had an excellent week and are starting to get our bats going,” said Tivy head coach Mark Shirley in reference to Tivy’s two consecutive league successes that began with a win on then road against San Antonio Wagner.
Tivy pounded Pieper pitching for 10 hits that included four extra bases.
Jordyn Joy ripped a three-run homer and a double while Ryleigh Barney doubled twice.
One hit each came from Millie Howerton, Kyra Wheatfall, Kenley Tackett, Shayla Roth, Mia Estrada and Leilah Rodriguez.
Joy and Barney’s big nights at the plate resulted in three RBI each. Howerton, Wheatfall and Roth had one apiece.
Wheatfall, Rodriguez and Riley Dill scored twice. Joy, Tackett, Howerton and Brooke Jaeger came home once.
Joy took her stellar game to the mound where she went all seven innings, scattering five hits, striking out 10 Warriors, and walking three.
Tivy begins second round district play at Smithson Valley on Friday to finish March.
TIVY LADY ANTLERS v COMAL PIEPER
Friday, March 24
R H E
TIVY – 0 0 2 3 0 5 x -- 10 10 2
PIEPER -- 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 -- 2 5 4
HR: Jordyn Joy
DBL: Ryleigh Barney (2)
SB: Kyra Wheatfall (2), Mia Estrada, Kenley Tackett, Leilah Rodriguez, Riley Dill
WP: Joy (7 innings, 5 hits, 10 K’s, 3 walks)
