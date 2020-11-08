Pirates knock off Harper

HARPER — One streak ended and another continued when Center Point topped Harper, 21-18, in the District 14-2A and 2020 season finale for both squads Friday at Longhorn Stadium.
Center Point’s run of playoff years stopped at four despite the win, but the Pirates also avoided the school’s first-ever winless campaign as an 11-man program, which started in 1977. Center Point ends the year 1-4 in district competition and 1-8 overall.
Friday’s victory was a comeback win after Center Point rallied in the fourth quarter on Jake Laque’s 1-yard touchdown run with just under six minutes left to play.
Center Point racked up 138 rushing yards on the night. Sammy Bustamante led all Pirates with 44 yards, followed by quarterback Logan Burley’s 32. Junior Bustamante added another 28 yards, Alexis Hernandez finished with 26 yards, and Laque chipped in eight.
Before Laque’s heroics, Harper held an 18-14 lead after trailing at the half. However, the Longhorns were stopped all three times they attempted 2-point conversions, while PAT kicks by Christian Martinez helped provide Center Point’s cushion.
Center Point’s first score actually came through the air when Sammy Bustamante completed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Clay Vincent in the first quarter that ended with the Pirates up 7-6.
Burley added a 13-yard TD run in the second quarter, and Center Point led 14-12 at halftime before Harper took its third quarter lead.
