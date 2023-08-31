Lady Antlers sub-varsity teams sweep Incarnate Word
Tivy JV's Katelyn Holland goes up for a kill Tuesday night against Incarnate Word at Antler Gym.

Tivy sub-varsity volleyball teams helped the program sweep Incarnate Word when the junior varsity, freshmen, and flex squads all were decisive Tuesday, Aug. 29

Junior Varsity

The junior varsity won out 25-22, 21-25, 25-21, running the JV record to 4-1

Anna Canty had nine kills, 16 digs, and three aces. Livy Bernhard dished 25 assists. Rowan Garcia blocked two shots.

Freshmen

The freshmen came back to win their second and third sets 25-15, 25-22 after losing the first 22-25.

“Danica Blaker gets our leadership shoutout,” said freshmen coach Amanda Nicholson. “Danica is a six-rotation player who shows her positive leadership on and off the court. She did excellent at rallying her team together when it got difficult against Incarnate Word.” 

Flex in two

Tivy’s flex team won in two sets with scores of 25-20, 25-22.

