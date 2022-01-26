KYLE – The Antlers soccer team ran its District 26-5A record to 2-0-1 with a second half rally hat defeated Kyle Lehman 2-1 on Tuesday.
Esteban Gonzalez and Juan Cardenas scored the goals for Tivy, which trailed 1-0 at halftime.
Cardenas assisted for Gonzalez’ score and Diego Garcia assisted when Cardenas recorded his netter. Tivy’s own goalie, Chris Tienda, had five saves of his own as the Antlers went to 6-2-2 overall.
Home action against Seguin is slated Friday at Antler Stadium with the junior varsity at 5:30 p.m. followed at 7:15 p.m. by the varsity.
Tivy and Lehman tied 0-0 in Tuesday’s junior varsity match.
