Antlers double up SAVM

The Tivy boys’ soccer team recorded its first District 26-5A win by doubling up San Antonio Veterans Memorial 4-2 Friday at Antler Stadium.
Will Robinson scored half of Tivy’s total with two goals.
Esteban Gonzalez and Fern Manzano put in the other two goals.
Assists were performed by Diego Garcia, Kiki Segura, Christian Compean and Juan Cardenas. Chris Tienda made four saves at the net.
The Antlers moved to 5-2-2 overall, and 1-0-1 in district at the expense of the Patriots.
Tivy (1-0-1 in district after Friday’s win) hosts Seguin on Friday with varsity match action schedule to begin at 7:15 p.m.
