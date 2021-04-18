Hawks sweep Saints

A 14-12 nail-biter and a 15-5 rout were the order of the day as Our Lady of the Hills knocked off Austin San Juan Diego twice in TAPPS Division IV District 4 baseball doubleheader action Friday at Hoelscher Field.
With the wins, OLH improved to 9-4 overall and 4-2 in loop play and snapped a three-game skid that included two straight district losses.
In Friday’s 14-12 victory, OLH rapped seven hits and used four pitchers. Luke Martinez and Cade Crawley had two hits each, followed by Julian Garza, Deacon Cruz and Matthew Romero with one hit apiece.
Martinez, Kolten Kitchens, Garza and Cruz all put in time at pitcher. Kitchens led with nine strikeouts and Cruz contributed three K’s.
Run scoring was led by Martinez’s three, two each by Crawley, Hudson White, Jadon Way and Romero, and one apiece from Kitchens, Garza and Cruz.
During the first-game blowout, the Hawks again finished with seven hits, topped by two from Kitchens, and Crawley, Clayton Gillen, Cruz, White and Way were good for one hit each. Martinez scored three times, Crawley, Garza, Gillen and Marcos Garza added two runs each, and Kitchens, Cruz, White and Way all scored solo runs.
Kitchens started on the mound and went three innings with seven strikeouts before White tossed the final two frames and had four strikeouts.
Of OLH’s 14 hits, 10 were for extra bases and included four doubles, five triples and a home run.
Kitchens, White, Crawley and Cruz tallied two-bag hits, Cruz and Julian Garza topped the triples, and Crawley had a round tripper.
OLH is scheduled to host New Braunfels Christian in more loop play Tuesday and will travel to NBC Friday to close out district and regular season action.
