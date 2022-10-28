Hal Peterson Middle School volleyball teams won both road matches and one of two at home in action against Boerne Voss on Thursday night.
Lady Spikes 8A
At Voss, the Lady Spikes 8A team won in three sets, 25-18, 8-25, 25-21.
Brooke Bailey’s contributions showed up in the form of a dozen service points, five aces, four kills, four assists, four digs and one block.
Abigail Smithson served for five points with three aces, had one kill, six assists, two digs and one block. Rylan Adams served six points, garnered three aces, made five kills, took in five digs and had one block.
Savannah Dicicco had two serving points, made three kills and had one assist. Lauren Holland aced her one service point, had two assists and four digs. Lily Gonzalez made one point, had one kill and two blocks.
Charlotte Copeland finished with one kill, one dig and one block. Brynn Lidiak had nine digs to lead that category.
Lady Spikes 8B
The HPMS 8B bunch was a three-set victor, 25-12, 23-25, 25-19.
Gracie Thomas served for 10 points, three kills and two digs.
Eme Evans wound up with eight points, half coming on aces and had four kills plus four blocks. Karlynn Way posted seven points that included a pair of aces, had seven assists and three digs.
Rhiley Miller chipped in three aces as part of her six points and had three kills and two digs. Lauren Cummings served five points, dished five assists and had four digs. Danica Blaker’s stats showed three points, two kills and one dig.
Emmery Davila’s three aces accounted for all her service points and was credited with a dig. Aubrie McCulloch also aced for her point and had one kill.
Defending against Voss rallies were AJ McDonald with one assist, and six digs; Audrey Nelson getting two kills; Julia Veurink having two digs; and Ava Dominguez with one kill.
Lady Spikes 7A
The Lady Spikes 7A team won in two sets, 25-8, 25-22.
Service points marked up were from Brenna Davila (12), Campbell Neal (11), Merrick Land (7), Brady Cooksey (4), Lani Kincaid (4), and Walker Richards (1).
Order of kills included Cooksey (6), Kincaid (2), Sloan Hendricks (2), Neal (1), Richards (1), and Hailey Imel (1).
Cooksey also had two assists and three digs. Davila finished with one ace and 5 digs.
Land aced a serve, and came up with one dig. Kincaid aced once, assisted one time, and had four digs. Neal served four aces, and had that same number of digs.
Richards capped one ace and had six digs. Imel went for three digs. Riley Russ had four digs.
Lady Spikes 7B
The HPMS 7B team played three sets before losing 22-25, 25-19, 22-25.
Madison Clark had one kill and one ace. Peyton Lewis had five kills and one block.
Alivia Huffman served for five points with two kills, four aces, and 16 digs. Sydney Harvey had two aces. Natalie Garcia had one kill, one ace, and seven digs.
Dora Garcia had one assist. Byntlee Vasquez served for eight points with one kill, six aces, and two digs.
Taylor Sanchez had three assists. McKenna Lackey had seven digs. Leah Peschel had eight digs.
