Pirates take control, defeat St. Anthony

The Pirates put on a ‘smashmouth’ clinic before the home crowd and swatted away the Yellowjackets from San Antonio St. Anthony 23-14 on Friday, jumpstarting Center Point football to a win in the season’s first game.
Center Point bludgeoned the ‘Jackets to the tune of 344 rushing yards on 54 attempts as the Pirates broke out their wishbone look under new head coach Damian Van Winkle.
“This game went very accordingly to plan. This is how we want to play. We want to be more physical than our opponents,” said Van Winkle.
Rushing attempts were spread between runningbacks Alexis Hernandez’s 158 yards, Alvaro Bustamante with 132 and quarterback Logan Burley at 54. Hernandez carried the ball 21 times, and scored twice. Burley logged 17 attempts and scored the team’s insurance touchdown after Center Point had reclaimed the lead in the second half. Bustmante’s 91 yards in the first half served as a precursor of the Pirates battering methods when they accumulated 197 pieces of grass before the ‘Marching Pirates Band’ took the field.
Hernandez scored off a 3-yard run with 7:30 remainingin the second quarter to provide the Pirates a slim four-point lead at the half and rolled into the endzone from 14 yards out at the 11:52 mark of the fourth quarter to pad the lead at 16-14. After a successful onside kick, Burley and the Pirates drove 45 yards to paydirt, with Burley sneaking over from the 1-yard line with 7:39 remaining to play.
Christian Martinez supplied a 25-yard field goal, two PAT kicks, executed a successful onside kick, and in true small school fashion was one of the stars on defense that limited the Jackets to 83 yards.
Despite withering down St. Anthony with its ground troops, the Pirates only held a 10-6 halftime lead, due in part to one lost fumble and an interception that halted Pirates drives inside St. Anthony’s 30-yard line.
“We did not play a clean game in the first half, but our pressure up front was a difference as the game wore on. From day one of practice, we have worked on being more physical and better conditioned than our opponents,” said Van Winkle.
Center Point sustained drives covering 58, 63, 27, 47, 29, 42 and 45 yards. Two ended with turnovers, one with a punt, while all others wound up in points scored. The final march was set up when Martinez’s onside – following Hernandez’s second score – was recovered by Isaac Cervantes and set up Burley’s insurance six.
Spearheading Center Point’s battering ram of rushers was the offensive line consisting of Jake Laque, Gabe Ceniceros, Kole Blackledge, Rene Rodriguez, Steve Arreola, Isaac Cervantes and Austin Lyman.
Arreola, Laque and Lyman switched to the defensive line when St. Anthony had the ball and teamed with fellow defenders Joseph Fuentes, Martinez, Hector Cervantes, Derrick Dominguez, Jaron Cooper, Braden Watson and Jude Hueber.
Laque and Lyman each made a pair of tackles for losses, Cooper had one TFL, and Dominguez broke up a couple of pass attempts patrolling the secondary.
Center Point is at home again this Friday and hosts TMI.
