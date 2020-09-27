Hawks rout RRC 62-14 in season opener

After an extended wait time to practice and play due to COVID-19 restrictions enacted among TAPPS members, Our Lady of the Hills wasted no time in unloading on the opposition Friday night, although the game was not extended due to the “mercy rule” used in 6-man football.
A shortened game on Friday at Hawks Field was the order of the opener when OLH raced over Round Rock Christian 62-14 in a game called at halftime, which is the norm in six-man circles if one team leads another by 45 points or more.
The score was 32-8 at the end of the first quarter
“This was a solid opening night victory. It’s great to finally start the season, and even better in front of our home crowd,” said OLH head coach Chris Ramirez.
Through the air OLH had three passing touchdowns, courtesy of Kolten Kitchens and Deacon Cruz. Kitchens completed three passes for 104 yards and two scores. Cruz’s one completion went for 70 yards and a touchdown.
On the receiving end for six points was a trio of James Ibarra (1 catch, 65 yards), Matthew Cummings (1 catch, 25 yards), and Jacob Cruz (1 catch, 70 yards). Tacking on rushing touchdowns were Clayton Gillen (2 rushes, 25 yards, 2 TDS), Davis Clifton (2 attempts, 55 yards, 1 score), and Kitchens (3 carries, 42 yards, 1 touchdown).
Additional scoring came from Davis Clifton, who picked off a Round Rock pass and returned it 42 yards to the endzone, Stefan Sirianni made a tackle for a safety, and Stephen Grocki went 6-for-6 on PST boots.
“Offensively, we spread the ball around pretty evenly and played a physical style of game,” said Ramirez. “I thought we played exceptionally well on defense. Our team speed was impressive and the pursuit to the ball was on display. We played fast and physical, which are two pillars that we strive for,” Ramirez said.
Kitchens had six tackles for the Hawks, Clifton made three, while Cummings, Cade Crawley, Luke Martinez, Treves Hyde, and Chandler Harris were all responsible for two apiece.
“This was a good start for us, and we are looking forward to beginning district play next week. St. Gerard will be an interesting opponent playing their first year of 6-man football,” said Ramirez.
Kickoff with the Royals is slated for 7 p.m. at Hawks Field near OLH’s campus
