Lady Antler JV edges Smithson Valley in thriller

The Lady Antler junior varsity team edged Smithson Valley 42-41 in a thriller played at Antler Gym Tuesday.
Kyra Wheatfall led the team with 12 points. Reelyn Andreas had followed with 11.
My Tran Dang added six points toward the win. Victoria Way pitched in five,.Maddy Fiedler finished with four and two each were by Hailey Weyand and Julie Pena.
“The coaches are doing a good job with the JV bunch. The JV is playing at a higher level and staying committed,” said coach Dill.
Thirman Dimery and Davie Johnston are working with the sub-varsity and assist Dill during varsity games.
