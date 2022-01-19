Antlers snap skid with blowout over Lehman

KYLE – The Antlers snapped their four-game skid by blowing past Kyle Lehman 71-34 on Tuesday night on the road during loop play.
Tivy kept its season record above .500 (13-12) with the win and put itself 4-5 for District 26-5A competition.
Jaden Frausto had 16 points for the Antlers, followed by Jake Layton with 11 and Quentin Vega at 10.
Luke Johnston chipped in nine points. Jaxson Kincaid added eight. Cade Braaten recorded six. Seth Hendricks posted five, while Mason Carlile and Mekhi Frazier finished with three each.
Junior Varsity
In the junior varsity game, Tivy rolled past Lehman 50-15.
Three Antlers scored 10 or more points.
Brandon Ramirez earned 12 points. Gunnar Abel finished with 11 and Brian Pescador recorded 10.
Tivy will host Seguin Friday night in continued district action.
ANTLERS v KYLE LEHMAN – JAN 18
TIVY 14 19 18 20 (71)
LEHMAN 7 12 12 3 (34)
TIVY Jaden Frausto 2-3-3-16, Jake Layton 5-0-1-11, Quentin Vega 4-0-2-10, Luke Johnston 3-0-3-9, Jaxson Kincaid 4-0-0-8, Cade Braaten 2-0-2-6, Seth Hendricks 2-0-1-5, Mason Carlile 0-1-0-3, Mekhi Frazier 1-0-1-3
LEHMAN Mellgareo 2-1-0-7, Gordon 3-0-0-6, Baines 1-0-4-6, Jemano 1-1-0-5, Wallace 2-0-0-4, Ochoa 0-1-0-3, Garman 0-1-0-3.
Halftime: Tivy 33, Lehman 19
3 Pointers: Tivy Frausto (3), Carlile (1); Lehman Garman (1), Ochoa (1), Mellgareo (1), Jemano (1)
FT’s: TIVY 16-13 (81.2-percent); Lehman 6-4 (66.6 percent)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.