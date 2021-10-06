Lady Pirates down SA Stacey, look to playoffs

CENTER POINT – The Lady Pirates defeated San Antonio Stacey for the second time in District 29-2A volleyball and in doing so Tuesday ran their loop mark to 6-2.
Center Point took the Eagles by set scores of 18-25, 25-9, 25-11, 25-18.
“We had to make several adjustments to the lineup. It was evident that those adjustments were not easy come game time, but we were able to get the job done in order to keep us in the running for playoffs,” said head coach Lovey Ortiz.
Kills were spaced out between Kaylee Blackledge with five, Victoria Beckerson at four and Iris Lozano with three.
Blackledge and Destiny Johnson balanced assists with four each.
Beckerson pulled out nine digs and Kahly Mendoza finished with eight digs.
Lozano’s two blocks were tops for the team.
Service aces were courtesy of Beckerson and Blackledge with three each and Lozano with two.
The Lady Pirates will be on the road Friday night, where they will take on San Antonio Lee.
