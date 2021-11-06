Lady Antlers open season with win over MV

The Lady Antlers got their basketball season off to a winning start Friday when they held off Medina Valley 50-40 in front of the homestand fans at Antler Gym during pre-district action.
Ashlee Zirkel led scoring with 18 points Riley Dill added 11 points, while Emma Schumacher finished with seven and Jaime Jackson sank six. Four points each came from Stella Hendricks and Desiree Abrigo.
Dill handed out five assists. Abrigo dished three times, Jackson twice, and one apiece came from Zirkel, Schumacher and Hendricks.
Defense, always a mainstay of head coach Christy Dill’s squads, showed up with 26 deflections, 18 steals and 13 rebounds.
Jackson was responsible for 10 of the deflects, which kept the Panthers from engaging in as much offensive consistency as they wished. Zirkel badgered Medina Valley for nine deflections. Schumacher was in the face for three detractions, while Dill had two and Hendricks and Abrigo recorded one each.
Steals leaders were Dill with six and Zirkel with five. Rounding out the steals stats were Schumacher, Jackson and Abrigo with two each, plus Jaida Davis getting one.
Dill and Jackson posted four D-boards each. Schumacher managed two defensive rebounds and one apiece were grabbed by Amelia Balser, Soloya Gorham and Abrigo.
Jackson and Dill also drew charging fouls from Medina Valley and Tivy’s trap defense worked effectively enough in the opener to force the Panthers into a pair of five second count turnovers.
"Coach (Thurman) Dimery has done a good job working on our defense,” said head coach Dill. “We will work on trapping more and more, and will spend more time on man-to-man. Defense is always key for our program."
Offensively, Tivy hurt its offensive efforts based on 25 turnovers, but some of that was due in part to early season rust and a slight switch of philosophy from coach Dill.
“I think we are an athletic team that is going to learn to play fast. Speed goes in our favor. What we need to do is make better reads on offense and work on getting everybody on the same page. Coach Johnston (Dave) helps greatly on offense with our kids,” said coach Dill.
The win against Medina Valley avenged last year’s starter when Tivy lost by two points and began the year an uncharacteristic 0-3.
Tivy trailed early, 4-0, tied MV 6-6, and never looked back.
The Lady Antlers led by eight at halftime at 29-21, and increased that to as much as 13 in the second half when Dill’s bucket had Tivy ahead 39-26.
One edge Medina Valley showed up with over Tivy was at the free throw line where he Panthers sank 12 of 15 and Tivy was 15 of 22.
Junior Varsity
Tivy rallied, but fell short to the Panthers in the JV game, 46-39.
Reelyn Andreas, Kyra Wheatfall and Victoria Way all scored eight points each to pace Tivy.
Both Tivy teams will host San Antonio Cornerstone Tuesday and will again be back on their home floor Tuesday, Nov. 23 to face Smithson Valley.
Tivy does not field a freshman team this season.
