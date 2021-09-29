Spikes split with Boerne North

Eighth grade teams won and seventh squads fell short when Hal Peterson Middle School took on Boerne North in football games played Tuesdaynight..
The eighth graders traveled to Boerne, where they recorded a shutout in one of their victories.
Spikes 8A
The Spikes 8a team won 24-8 over Boerne North.
In the first quarter Braden Borkowsky forced a fumble that was recovered by Anthony Sanchez.
President Calamaco made a 20-yard diving catch to help the offense earn touchdowns later in the period when Collin Rose ran 10 yards to the end zone, and Davis Caraway went 60 yards to the end zone.
Cameron Benner starred for the defense as well in the opening quarter when he made a tackle for loss.
Action in the second quarter showed Calamaco catching a pass for 35 yards from Rose, and Rose rambling 20 yards for another TD.
Zair Zapata stood out on special teams by blocking a punt.
Tomas Arreola made a tackle for a loss.
Spikes 8B
In the HPMS 8B game, Peterson shut out Boerne 30-0.
Offensive touchdowns were the result of Alejandro Arreola’s 10-yard rush and three from Rylan Robinett, who caught scoring passes of 60 and 75 yards from Hilton Bock before adding another touchdown off a 75-yard run.
Justin Parker’s interception was a pick-six for the final touchdown count.
Sam Baker added another interception and tackles for losses were made by Tait Sonnenberg, Baker, Stephen Collier, and Jabari Benson.
Spikes 7A
The Spikes 7A team lost 35-8 at Spikes Stadium.
Aiden Zavala’s 50-yard touchdown run on the first play of the game was Peterson’s only offensive highlight.
Spikes 7B
The Spikes 7B team was blanked 12-0.
Tough defense was played by Madden Brooks, who had numerous tackles for loss and Jaden Lopez with an interception.
Offensively, Denley Landrum completed a 40-yard pass to Brooks.
The Spikes will take on Medina Valley on Tuesday, with the seventh grade team hosting and eighth graders on the road.
