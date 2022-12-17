Lady Pirates drop first two district games to San Saba, JC

SAN SABA – The Center Point Lady Pirates lost to San Saba 59-5 in a District 29-2A girls’ basketball game Friday, leaving Center Point 0-2 in district.
San Saba improved to 13-6 overall and 1-0.
Toree Beckerson and Jazmin Gonzalez each had a pair of buckets for the Lady Pirates and Kahly Mendoza scored the other.
Center Point returns to district action when Harper comes to Pirate Gym on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Earlier in the week, Center Point’s Lady Pirates lost 40-18 to Johnson City when the two girls’ basketball teams began 29-2A action Tuesday at Pirate Gym.
Toree Beckerson and Jazmin Gonzalez scored six points apiece for Center Point.
Jasmine Pena, Kortney Carmouche and Bianca Bustamante were good for two points apiece.
Beckerson’s defense translated to five steals and rebounding leader was Khaly Mendoza with six.
CENTER POINT LADY PIRATES v SAN SABA
Friday, Dec. 16
San Saba 59, Center Point 5
Center Point – 2 0 3 0 -- 5
San Saba -- 19 18 12 10 -- 59
CENTER POINT – Toree Beckerson 1-0-0-2, Jazmin Gonzalez 1-0-0-2, Kahly Mendoza 0-0-1-1
SAN SABA -- O. Sebastian 4-2-0-14, Stanton 3-1-2-11, McHam 2-2-0-10, Amther 2-1-1-8, Gonzales 2-1-1-8, Diaz 0-1-0-3, Lusty 1-0-1-3, M. Sebastian 1-0-0-2
Halftime: San Saba 37, Center Point 2
Free Throws: Center Point – 1 of 3 (33.3-percent); San Saba – 5 of 9 (55.5-percent)
3-pointers: San Saba – O. Sebastian (2), McHam (2), Gonzales (1), Diaz (1), Stanton (1), Amther (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.