Lady Pirates down Medina

MEDINA – Center Point improved to 5-2 for District 29-2A volleyball purposes when the Lady Pirates skinned the Lady Bobcats at Medina on Friday.
The Lady Pirates won in three sets, 25-16, 25-21, 25-20.
“The girls came out to win and they did just that. We played good defense, and found our groove on offense,” said Center Point head coach Lovey Ortiz.
Iris Lozano’s nine kills headed up the team’s total of 24, which was complimented by five apiece from Victoria Beckerson, Kortney Carmouche, and Kaylee Blackledge.
Destiny Johnson was chief in assists with 15.
Blackledge had 13 digs, Lozano had eight and Johnson six.
Lozano and Carmouche each blocked shots.
Aces were by Carmouche at three and Blackledge with two.
Medina ties for its 10th overall win when the Lady Pirates host SA Stacey on Tuesday starting at 6 p.m.
