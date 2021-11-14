Lady Antlers shine at Viper Classic, Simpson earns Top 10

BURNET – Lady Antler golfers finished fifth as a team when both rounds of the Viper Classic were completed Saturday at Delaware Springs Golf Course in Burnet, and had a top 10 individual from among 53 players.
Raleygh Simpson’s scores were 78 ad 80 to total 158, which was good for ninth and helped Tivy’s team total 711 be better than Cedar Park, Bastrop, Austin Vandegrift No. 2, Austin Westlake No. 2, Round Rock, and Copperas Cove.
Vandegrift No. 1 took the championship with 578. Westlake No. 1 was second followed by Lake Travis’ first and second teams.
Taylor Kubacak carded 181 for 30th, Page Foster was 32nd with a 184, Aby Hudsonpillar placed 34th at 190, and Bella Barziza had 200 for 36th.
“I was really happy for some girls who have struggled this year. I saw great shots this weekend from every one of our girls. That was a very, very competitive field and I thought our girls got right in the mix,” said Tivy head coach Wes Hale.
The Lady Antlers tee off next at the San Antonio Clark Holiday Invitational to be held at The Dominion on Monday, Nov. 29
