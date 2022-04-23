Rewards for a season that ended in the playoffs shows Tivy with Co-Newcomer of the Year, and two first-teamers listed on the District 26-5A Boys All-District Soccer Team announced recently.
Junior Juan Cardenas shares the "Newcomer of the Year" honor with Alamo Heights sophomore Cash Alvarado.
State finalist Dripping Springs hauled in three of five superlatives.
Senior Christian Compean and junior Will Robinson head up seven more Antlers selected for their playing prowess, and are the first teamers.
Second team picks are senior Esteban Gonzalez and junior Kavon Casillas.
Honorable mention Antlers are senior Enrique Segura, and sophomores Fernando Manzano and Chris Tienda.
Academic All-State players are Gonzalez, Adrien Ramirez, and Rafael Rangel.
Earning All-District Academic status are Compean, Segura, Peyto Maloney, Robinson, and Ryland Farhoudi.
The Antlers finished fourth in district with an 8-6-2 record as part of an overall mark of 12-9-3.
