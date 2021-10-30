Lady Antler sub-varsity teams close out season with loss to DS

Tivy subvarsity volleyball teams closed out their seasons with matches against Dripping Springs on Tuesday.
Junior Varsity
The Lady Antler junior varsity team lost out 13-25, 9-25.
Kills leader was Ellie Harper with four. Hattie Ahrens had seven assists. Cameron Sibert made six digs.
Freshmen
Freshmen scores were 17-25, 18-25 in favor of Dripping Springs.
Katelyn Holland had one kill and two aces. Myah Rivera had one kill and two blocks. Corrina Rodriguez had one kill and one block. Livy Barnhard had two kills and six assists.
“As it was our last district match, these girls played their hearts out,” said coach Candace Foster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.