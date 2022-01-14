Hawks win district opener against NBC

The first win of the season for OLH’s soccer team proved to be its most important since it was the district opener for the TAPPS member Hawks who defeated New Braunfels Christian Academy 2-1 at the Kerrville Soccer Complex on Thursday.
Cris Angel scored both goals for the Hawks, one in each half, and had four shots total on goal.
OLH mustered 14 shots compared to six by the Wildcats.
Alexis Peak took three, Edgar Rodelo, Stefan Sirianni and Zeke Barrientos all managed two each and Faviel Rodelo took one shot.
Ellie Cummings made two saves at goal as the Hawks use a coed roster this season.
“We practiced pretty hard the past few weeks and kept things basic. Tonight, our ball work and team work showed we can push and stay focused,” said OLH head coach Lance Carlile.
OLH (1-3, 1-0) has another district match planned Thursday at KSC against San Antonio Holy Cross.
