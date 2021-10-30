Antler JV routs Panthers, Freshmen A records shut out

Tivy sub-varsity teams handled Medina Valley Thursday night, with the junior varsity team posting a win, Freshmen A team recording a shut out win, while the Freshmen B team were edged by the Panthers.
Junior Varsity
The Tivy junior varsity football team won big at Antler Stadium on Thursday by blasting Medina Valley won 49-14.
Julian Rhodes went for three touchdown passes in the victory with two going to Adam Chancellor for four yards and 35 yards. Rhodes’s also completed a TD toss to Marcos Garza for 10 yards.
Jaxson Kincade threw a pair of touchdown passes to Cayden Brown that were good for three yards and 10 yards.
Rushing scores were posted by Gunner Abel from 20 yards out and Nick Landrum racing 35 yards.
All seven PAT kicks were good.
The defense swarm-tackled all night according to coach Jason Crawford, and created four turnovers.
Freshmen A
In Castroville, the Freshmen A team posted a 35-0 shutout.
Two scores were through the air when Cade Jones found Carson Jones for 23 yards and hit Rocky DeLeon for 67 yards.
Ground gainers that reached the endzone were runs of 15 and four yards by Domynik Vasquez, and Cade Jones going seven.
Ian Bothma kicked all seven extra points.
Freshmen B
The Freshmen B team played solid defense, but could not punch in a score during an 8-0 defeat.
Tackles for losses were turned in by Payton Applewhite, Jesse Montrose, Christian Terrazas, Danilo Salazar and Eduardo Lopez.
When on offense, Terrazas gained 20 yards on a reverse, and Joyshane Aguilar totaled 38 yards on a pair of rushes.
The Antlers will close out District 15-5A Division II play on Thursday against Alamo Heights, with the JV team on the road and freshmen hosting at Antler Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.