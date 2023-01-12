Junction slips by Lady Pirates

The Lady Pirates were down just 15-11 at halftime of their District 29-2A basketball game with Junction on Tuesday, Jan. 10, but the Eagles pulled away in the third quarter enroute to taking a 35-20 win.
Center Point was better by one in the fourth after Junction outscored the Lady Pirates 13-0 in the third.
Jazmin Gonzalez had eight points for Center Point.
Toree Beckerson scored five, two each were by Isela Martinez, Bianca Bustamante and Kahly Mendoza, while Kortney Carmouche added one.
CENTER POINT LADY PIRATES v JUNCTION
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Junction 35, Center Point 20
Center Point – 2 9 0 9 -- 20
Junction -- 6 9 13 7 -- 35
CENTER POINT – Jazmin Gonzalez 1-1-3-8, Toree Beckerson 1-0-3-5, Isela Martinez 1-0-0-2, Bianca Bustamante 1-0-0-2, Kahly Mendoza 1-0-0-2, Kortney Carmouche 0-0-1-1
JUNCTION – Henderson 6-0-0-12, Hill 3-0-0-6, Schwale 2-0-1-5, Castillo 2-0-0-4, Lumpkins 1-0-1-3, Rodriguez 1-0-0-2, Strickland 1-0-0-2, Fusig 0-0-0-1,
Halftime: Junction 15, Center Point 11
Free Throws: Center Point – 7 of 20 (35-percent); Junction – 3 of 12 (25-percent)
3-pointers: Center Point –Gonzalez (1))
