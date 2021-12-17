Hawks down Eagles

FREDERICKSBURG -- Our Lady of the Hills pounced on Fredericksburg Heritage 58-39 Thursday in a basketball game that was close at halftime.
The Hawks led the Eagles 24-19 at the break, but went on a 15-6 run in the third quarter to increase their lead, which the Eagles were never able to cut into.
OLH's in-the-paint threats Daniel Schultz and Treves Hyde accounted for 30 points with 18 and 12, respectively.
Sam Ibarra added seven and directed the offense nicely from the point guard position. Michael Barraza contributed six points. Thomas Taylor got five in his first outing of the year. Four apiece came from Jacob Peak and Austin McDorman, while Jacob Peak finished with two points for the Hawks.
The win was OLH’s fifth in its last seven tries. The Hawks (6-6) play next on Monday, Dec. 27 when they begin hosting their own OLH Winter Classic Tournament.
OLH HAWKS v FREDERICKSBURG HERITAGE – DEC. 16
OLH 11 13 15 19 (58)
HERITAGE 7 12 6 14 (39)
OLH Sam Ibarra 2-1-0-7, Michael Barraza 0-1-3-6, Daniel Schultz 8-0-2-18, Treves Hyde 6-0-0-12, Thomas Taylor 1-1-0-5, Austin McDorman 2-0-0-4, Jacob Peak 2-0-0-4, Jacob Mein 1-0-0-2
HERITAGE Josh Tabor 3-2-0-12, Rory Shelton 3-1-2-11, Bridger Hardin 3-0-1-7, Tres Jons 2-0-0-4, Caden Bray 1-0-1-3, Will Warner 1-0-0-2,
Halftime: OLH 24, Heritage 19
3 Pointers: OLH Barraza (1), Ibarra (1), Taylor (1); Heritage Tabor (2), Shelton (1)
FT’s: OLH 9-5 (55.5-percent), Heritage 10-4 (40-percent)
