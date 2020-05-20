Although the 2020 season went less than a month – officially lasting from Feb. 24 to March 15, several Tivy Antlers showed up highly-ranked among the state’s statistical leaders as compiled by Texas High School Baseball.
Tivy head coach Chris Russ recently shared the Class 5A information where 170 teams are noted, and Tivy Antlers show up in the Top 25 in seven areas.
Colten Drake, Stoney Rhodes, Coleson Abel, and Travis White rank 11-13-16-25 in RBIs.
Cole Miears, and Walker Grimes are listed eighth and ninth, respectively in hits, while Whit comes in at 12th and Drake is 13th.
Miears, and White were tied for first with one other player for most runs scored. Drake finished 24th in the same category.
Drake comes in third in triples, and Miears fourth in stolen bases.
Pitching wise, Abel and Miears weigh in second and fourth in pitching wins, while Abel was leading Class A with 41 strikeouts of opposing batters.
The disppointing end to a promising season will not soon be forgotten.
