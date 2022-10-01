Turnovers doom Pirates in loss to Angoras

Before its District 15-2A D-II football opener with Rocksprings, the Center Point Pirates had shown a strong penchant at keeping the ball away from its opponents, but the Angoras herded that statistic to the side in what became a 62-30 loss for the Pirates.
Center Point (1-5, 0-1) coughed up eight fumbles during the game, losing five and four of those giveaways disrupted first half drives. The Angoras (3-1, 2-0) took advantage of all four finds to build a 38-14 halftime lead. Prior to Friday’s loss the Pirates were guilty of losing only two fumbles in five games.
“Rocksprings just flat out-played us. You gotta’ give credit where credit is due, but I am proud of how our guys were still executing and still popping with two minutes left in the game and were playing whistle-to-whistle,” said Center Point head coach Mario Laque. “We’ve still got to fix some things, focus one play at a time and focus on beating the guy in front of us."
Despite the setback, Center Point’s ‘do-everything’ offensive threat Derrick Dominguez roared back after missing most of the previous game with a foot injury by accounting for 245 all-purpose yards against Rocksprings.
Dominguez garnered most of his yardage via rushing with 135 yards on eight carries.
Dominguez scored on a 60-yard run in the first quarter and booted the extra point, shaving the Angoras lead to 16-7. In the second period Dominguez raced 78-yards with a Rocksprings’ kickoff, and again was successful with the PAT. Late in the fourth quarter, Dominguez hauled in a 32-yard pass from Clayton Forster that helped set the table for Alexis Hernandez to score from 4-yards out. Hernandez followed up by converting for two points.
Hernandez caught Forster’s first completion in the first half, and both Forster completions were the first of the year for the Pirates who have been mostly committed to the ground game.
Forster, a freshman making his first start, scored Center Point’s final TD and two point conversion with 2:02 remaining.
The Angoras rammed Center Point for 414 yards, 202 of that coming from Dwayne Rivera who rushed 15 times and scored 32 points when his touchdowns and PAT conversions were added up.
Center Point travels to Charlotte to face the Trojans in its next game.
ROCKSPRINGS 62, CENTER POINT 30
Center Point 7 7 0 16 -- 30
Rocksprings 16 22 16 8 -- 62
1st Qtr: 7:42 RS – Ty Hendley 4-yard run, Dwayne Rivera 2-pts good; 4:14 RS – Rivera 24-yard run, Cebasstian Viera 2-pts good; 4:03 CP – Derrick Dominguez 60-yard run, Dominguez PAT kick good
2nd Qtr: 9:16 RS – Jeremiah Wilson 2-yard run, Beau Hernandez 2-pts good; 3:45 RS – Rivera 31-yard run, Hernandez 2-pts good; 3:23 CP: Dominguez 78-yard kickoff return, Dominguez PAT kick good; 0:23 RS – Rivera 16-yard run, 2-pts failed
3rd Qtr: 5:43 RS – Viera 21-yard pass to Roy Estrada, Rivera 2-pts good; 1:30 RS – Rivera 5-yard run, Estrada 2-pts good
4th Qtr: 10:30 RS – Rivera 50-yard run, Hernandez 2-pts good; 6:24 CP – Alexis Hernandez 4-yard run, Hernandez 2-pts good; 2:02 CP – Clayton Forster 4-yard run, Forster 2-pts good
TEAM STATS
CENTER POINT ROCKSPRINGS
1st downs 9 19
Rushes/Yds. 32/222 38/301
Passing Yds. 38 113
Comp/Attp/Int 2-8-0 4-8-0
Total Yds. 260 414
Punts/Avg. 2/40.5 2/46.5
Fumbles/Lost 8/5 0/0
Penalties 8/85 14/140
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing: CP – Dominguez 8-135, Hernandez 7-51, Jaron Cooper 5-19, Forster 7-16, Fuentes 3-1; RS – Rivera 15-202, Hernandez 18-81, Hendley 2-17, Viera 4-1
Passing: CP – Forster 2-8-0; RS – Viera 4-8-0
Receiving: CP – Dominguez 1-32, Hernandez 1-6; RS – Hendley 2-49, Jaydyn Arispe 1-42,
Estrada 1-22,
