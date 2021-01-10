John Paul grounds Hawks

Schertz John Paul II dominated OLH 89-52 in boys TAPPS non-district basketball played Friday on the Hawks’ home court.
Sam Ibarra with 17 points and Daniel Schultz with 14 were the top scorers for OLH, which also got eight points from Cade Crawley, six from Austin McDorman, three apiece from Treves Hyde and Chandler Harris, and one from Michael Barraza.
Earlier in the week, OLH suffered a third consecutive one-point loss in a 53-52 non-district road setback Tuesday at San Antonio Legacy.
Crawley with 13 points and Ibarra with 10 were high-point scorers for the Hawks.
OLH (4-6) was scheduled to continue non-district play Tuesday at Johnson City and returns home Friday to host San Antonio Antonian in another non-district bout. Tipoff is 6:30 p.m.
