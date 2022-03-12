Center Point's Zuecher, Martinez named to All-District team

Despite missing the playoffs, Center Point was honored with a pair of its Pirates named to the District 29-2A All-District Boys’ Basketball Team announced recently.
Seniors Nick Zuercher and Christian Martinez are on the first and second team, respectively.
Zuercher provided much of the offense for the Pirates by averaging 20.4 points per game (PPG) and 11.3 rebounds per contest.
Martinez averaged 7.4 PPG, and 4.7 rebounds.
District champion San Saba had four players named, in addition to MVP Reagan Mejia and Franco Franco tagged for Sixth Man of the Year.
Mason is represented by three players, while Goldthwaite, Harper, and Johnson City have two spots each.
Harper had Braden Strickland named Offensive Player of the Year, while Goldthwaite’s Jackson Patrick is the Defensive Player of the Year and Luke Sanderson named Newcomer of the Year.
