Lady Antlers dominate Lehman

Tivy controlled one set from the get-go, dominated another and scrapped to win the third before securing the Lady Antlers win over Kyle Lehman on Tuesday, as Tivy took another successful step in the District 26-5A volleyball dance.
The scorecard read 25-16, 25-6, 25-16 and Tivy’s win-loss record sat at 24-10 overall after the victory. More importantly, the Lady Antlers are 9-2 in district play.
“They (Lehman) are a group of fighters and our goal in this match was to work on execution and get our middles and right side more involved. Our pieces are getting more consistent and our primary concern is putting teams behind us in the second half of district,” said Tivy head coach Stephanie Coates.
Some of Lehman’s fight was on display early in the first set when there were ties of 4-4 and 5-5.
The Lobos led 5-4 with a service ace before Ally Scheidle’s kill knotted things and set the stage for three consecutive service points from Karlyn Dyal, which put Tivy ahead for good. Dyal wound up with five service points in the set. Grace Copeland’s kill gave Dyal her opportunity for points 20 and 21.
Tyler Elkins came up with the final two service points of the set, with one of Stella Hendricks’ four kills sealing the deal. Elkins’ solid stat line showed her with 14 digs, one ace and three assists.
Scheidle finished with 21 kills, had eight digs and tossed in two blocks. Dyal managed six aces, one kill, seven digs and 16 assists.
In the second set, Scheidle’s kill made the score 11-4 and allowed Dyal an opportunity to run off 10 straight service points that raised Tivy’s lead to 21-4 before the Lobos finally broke serve. Hailey Davis and Taylor Kubacak helped the run with blocks.
Davis had two put-backs on the night to compliment her four kills, one ace, and a dig. Kubacak wound up assisting 17 times, added five kills, five digs and an ace.
Lehman logged out front 3-0 in set three, and nursed leads ranging from that margin to as few as one during several volleys until another Scheidle kill tied the set 10-10. At that point Emma Miller’s turn to serve netted six more consecutive points and at 16-10 the Lady Antlers cruised. Miller aced a serve, assisted one and went for nine digs.
Single kills were credited to Copeland and Millie Howerton, who also had four digs on the night.
Sub-varsity
The Lady Antler junior varsity team easily defeated Lehman 25-20, 25-7.
Kills leaders were Kourtney Lutz and Kenley Tackett with five each. Cameron Sibert led aces with two and digs at seven. Harli Watson topped assists with 10.
Freshmen
The Tivy freshmen team recorded a two-set win, with one shut out, at scores of 25-8, 25-0.
Reelyn Andreas had six kills and one block. Madellyn Fiedler had three kills, 14 aces and five assists. Livy Bernhard had five assists.
The Lady Antlers will travel to Seguin on Friday, with the sub-varsity teams taking the court at 5:15 p.m. and varsity beginning play at 6:30 p.m.
