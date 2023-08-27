HPMS racers start season in Boerne

The Hal Peterson Middle School cross country season kicked off Saturday at the Boerne South Middle School meet, where HPMS racers earned five medals.
The top 15 runners in each division earned a medal for efforts covering 2-miles.
Hattie Gilbreath was ninth for the eighth grade girls (13:35).
Eighth grade Spikes medaling were Matthew Anson (8th, 11:59); Owen Bane (10th, 12:14), and Jayden Bond (14th, 12:29).
Jaxon Mills finished 12th for the seventh-grade boys with his time of 13:19.
Four runners close to earning medals by virtue of 16th places were Reese Wentrcek (7th girls), Riley Russ (8th girls), Mason Cummings (7th boys), and Trent Brundrett (8th boys).
Team standings had the eighth boys third, seventh girls fifth, and he eighth girls and seventh boys in sixth spots. There were eight teams at the meet.
"Today was a great start to our season, and I am very proud of our kids. Our teams competed very well, and we are looking forward to improving as the season goes on. This is not an easy sport to be a part of, but our kids showed a lot of perseverance, great work ethic, and I am very proud of them," said coach Chris Ramirez.
Next races for HPMS will be at Haper on Wednesday, Sep. 6
