Antlers finish 2-1 at Boerne tourney

BOERNE – Tivy regrouped one day after having its seven-game string of successes stopped and beat Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 54-46 Wednesday, Dec. 28 to post a 2-1 record in the Boerne ISD Basketball Tournament.
The Antlers won their 14th game of the season by getting off to a fast start in the first half when they outscored the Hornets (14-9 after the loss) 30-23.
Jackson Johnston put in 18 points for his second such production in the tourney. Jaden Frausto was good for 15 points, Quentin Vega added 11, Braylon Ayala and Luke Johnston had three each, while Mekhi Frazier and Robert Jackson made two apiece.
Tivy splits on Day 1
Tivy recorded a lopsided win in one game Wednesday, Dec. 28, and suffered a fourth quarter letdown that resulted in an Antlers loss during day one tilts in the boys’ division at the Boerne ISD Basketball Tournament.
Tivy – 13-4 for the season after day one contests --skinned the Bastrop Bears 77-35 for an opening win fueled by 11 Antlers contributing to points.
Jaden Frausto led the parade with 23 points that included three treys.
Remaining points were put up by Quentin Vega (9), Jackson Johnston (9), Jaxson Kincaid (8), Robert Jackson (8), Braylon Ayala (5), Rylan Schumacher (4), Jake Layton (3), Mekhi Frazier (3), Cade Braaten (3), and Brian Pescador (2).
Against Boerne ‘Old High’ the Antlers led 40-33 until the fourth quarter when the Greyhounds raced past Tivy 29-10, and took a 62-50 victory that snapped Tivy’s win streak at seven games.
Johnston and Mason Carlile were high-pointers for Tivy with 18 and 10 points, respectively.
Vega had nine, Frausto was limited to eight, and Frazier had five.
BOERNE ISD BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
TIVY ANTLERS v CORPUS CHRISTI FLOUR BLUFF
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Tivy 54, Flour Bluff 46
Tivy -- 22 8 11 13 -- 54
Flour Bluff -- 19 4 15 8 -- 46
TIVY – Jackson Johnston 7-0-4-18, Jaden Frausto 2-3-2-15, Quentin Vega 2-1-4-11, Braylon Ayala 0-1-0-3, Luke Johnston 0-1-0-3, Robert Jackson 1-0-0-2, Mekhi Frazier 0-0-2-2,
FLOUR BLUFF -- Stoffer 3-1-1-10, Herrick 1-2-2-10, Wilson 4-0-2-10, Drasutis 1-2-0-8, Draper 1-2-0-8
Halftime: Tivy 30, Flour Bluff 23
Free Throws: Tivy – 12 of 17 (70.5-percent); Flour Bluff – 5 of 6 (83.3-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Frausto (3), Ayala (1), L. Johnston (1), Vega (1); Flour Bluff – Draper (2), Herrick (2), Drasutis (2), Stoffer (1)
TIVY ANTLERS v BASTROP
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Tivy 77, Bastrop 35
Tivy -- 18 8 25 26 -- 77
Bastrop -- 5 9 13 8 -- 35
TIVY – Jaden Frausto 7-3-0-23, Quentin Vega 3-1-0-9, Jackson Johnston 3-0-3-9, Jaxson Kincaid 1-2-0-8, Robert Jackson 4-0-0-8, Braylon Ayala 1-1-0-5, Rylan Schumacher 1-0-2-4, Jake Layton 0-1-0-3, Mekhi Frazier 0-1-0-3, Cade Braaten 0-1-0-3, Brian Pescador 1-0-0-2
BASTROP -- Mosley 0-3-2-11, Tyson 4-0-2-10, Gratten 2-0-0-4, Miller 1-0-1-3, Wilson 0-1-0-3, Moore 1-0-0-2, Carlisle 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Tivy 26, Bastrop 14
Free Throws: Tivy – 5 of 7 (71.4-percent); Bastrop – 5 of 6 (83.3-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Frausto (3), Kincaid (2), Layton (1), Vega (1), Frazier (1), Ayala (1), Braaten (1); Bastrop – Mosley (3), Wilson (1)
TIVY ANTLERS v BOERNE
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Boerne 62, Tivy 50
Tivy -- 10 18 12 10 -- 50
Boerne -- 7 15 11 29 -- 62
TIVY – Jackson Johnston 8-0-2-18, Mason Carlile 2-2-0-10, Quentin Vega 2-1-2-9, Jaden Frausto 4-0-0-8, Mekhi Frazier 0-1-2-5
BOERNE -- Colton Hoegemeyer 5-0-4-14, Barrett Pape 2-2-2-12, Houston Hendrix 2-0-4-8, Koen Wolft 3-0-2-8, Casen Hogemeyer 0-2-0-6, Hux Hendrix 2-0-2-6, Trevor Agarwal 1-1-0-5, Nick Hernandez 0-1-0-3
Halftime: Tivy 28, Boerne 22
Free Throws: Tivy – 6 of 8 (75-percent); Boerne – 14 of 19 (73.6-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Carlile (2), Vega (1), Frazier (1); Boerne – Pape (2), Casen Hoegmeyer (2), Agarwal (1), Hernandez (1)
