Spikes 7A team takes only win over Boerne North

Eighth grade Spikes basketball teams suffered losses at their home gym Wednesday, Jan. 17 when they hosted Boerne North, while the seventh graders split in road game action.
Spikes 8A
The HPMS 8A team came up short, 55-41 against Boerne North.
Caleb Peschel was one of eight players pointing for the Spikes and he led the team with 11.
Ethan Rendon finished with nine points, Trevin Vergara added seven and James Riley pitched in four. Three points each were earned by Nicolas Marquez and Brandon Montoya. Gerardo Delgadillo and Caleb Ellison contributed two points apiece.
Spikes 8B
Nolan Anders put in eight of the Spikes 8B team's points during a 33-18 loss to Boerne North.
Trevon Holmes made six, while two each came from Zayden Long and Gram Barker.
Spikes 7A
The Spikes 7A team placed four players in double digits when they beat North 86-21 in Boerne.
Kenyon Arnmelin led the way with 28 points, while his brother Kyrin Armelin pumped in 24.
Josh Wheatfall added 16, Aden Baldwin contributed 13, and Jack Valentine finished with five points.
Spikes 7B
HPMS was on the losing end, 41-31, in the 7B team contest.
Christian Benavides recorded 12 points for the Spikes.
Noah Macias sank five. Charlie Eastland and Jaiden Castillo pitched in four. Nikolas Viola accounted for three and Jack Robertson earned two for the remaining points.
