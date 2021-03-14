Long week for Tivy

SAN ANTONIO — Tivy outhit San Antonio Veterans Memorial, but couldn’t convert where it mattered most on the scoreboard in a 3-2 loss to the Patriots last Tuesday, a setback that dropped the Antlers to 0-2 in District 26-5A play.
Tivy led 1-0 after the first inning and carried a 2-1 edge into the bottom of the seventh before Veterans rallied for two runs with two outs. The Patriots managed just two hits for the game compared to Tivy’s six, but six walks by Antler pitchers combined with five stolen bases for the Patriots was hard to overcome.
Tivy’s Coleson Abel lasted 5-2/3 innings as the starter in which he threw 105 pitches with 60 percent being strikes. He struck out 14 Patriots, allowed the only two hits and walked four. Fisher Roberts suffered the loss in one inning of relief after giving up two runs, striking out three, walking two and allowing no hits.
Walker Grimes had half of Tivy’s hits as he went 3-for-4 at the plate and drove in a run. Abel, Travis White and Aiden Cline had one hit apiece. White drove in the other run, and Cooper Duennenberg and Cline scored for the Antlers.
Tivy turned in a pair of solid showings in opening action Thursday at the Comal Tournament by beating Schertz John Paul II and Hondo in back-to-back play.
The Antlers played a clean game with no errors in taking down John Paul, 8-6. Tivy banged out five hits and scored runs in the first, second, fourth and fifth innings. Duennenberg, Abel, Sam Metz and Adan Hernandez recorded the hits. Duennenberg scored three runs and Abel two, while White, Letz, Stormy Rhodes and Tanner Beck each finished with an RBI.
Letz struck out seven and walked two in five innings to pick up the win.
Against Hondo, Tivy trailed 4-3 after three innings before pushing across three runs in the fourth to get past the Owls, 6-4. Grimes, Abel, White and Letz totalled four hits for the Antlers, with White driving in two runs. Runs came in from Duennenberg, Grimes, Abel, Letz, Fisher Middleton and Hernandez.
Rhodes started and went three innings, allowing four hits, walking three and striking out seven Owls. Hayden Kneese relieved for two innings where he rang up a pair of strikeout victims.
Day 2 tournament action Friday was not as kind to the Antlers when Davenport handed Tivy a pair of defeats by scores of 6-3 and 7-2, respectively.
In the first loss, Grimes had two hits, two RBIs and scored a run to muster most of Tivy’s five-hit offense from the plate. Grimes, Rhodes and Bailey Blaker scored runs.
Roberts and Beck combined to strike out five Davenport batters but also walked six.
During its 7-2 setback, Tivy committed four errors that were wrapped around four walks by Antler pitching – all of which helped contribute to the loss.
The Antlers picked up five hits, one each coming from Duennenberg, White, Letz and Hernandez. Letz and Hernandez scored runs and Rhodes was responsible for an RBI.
Grimes, Kneese and Blaker all saw time on the mound. Kneese managed the bulk of the nine combined strikeouts with five in 2-1/3 innings thrown. Grimes had three in two innings as the starter and Blaker threw less than an inning with one K.
Tournament host Canyon Lake treated Tivy rudely by blasting a two-out, three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to hand the Antlers a 6-4 defeat in final-day tournament action Saturday.
Tivy had scrambled back from an early 3-0 hole and was ahead 4-3 before the Hawks’ own heroics.
Roberts had two of Tivy’s five hits and scored twice while pitching three innings where he struck out two and walked three. Blaker walked four and struck out two in relief.
Abel drove in three runs.
The Antlers scheduled game against Kyle Lehman Tuesday was cancelled. Tivy (7-10) will continue district action Thursday at Seguin. Game time is 1 p.m.
