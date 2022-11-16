DRIPPING SPRINGS – Tivy rebounded from its initial loss of the season to beat Class 6A Dripping Springs 36-21 in girls’ basketball Tuesday.
The Lady Antlers defense held the Lady Tigers to single number scoring in each quarter and managed 10 points or more in three periods.
Emma Schumacher made her first on-court appearance after sitting out the first two games with a concussion and the sophomore responded with 13 points that included a trio of three-pointers.
Solaya Gorham added nine points to the scoreboard. Riley Dill pitched in six. Maddy Fiedler dropped in five points, while Kyra Wheatfall finished with three.
JV stays perfect
Tivy’s junior varsity went to 3-0 by winning 43-29 over Dripping Springs.
Syrie Nicholas scored 19.
Freshmen win
The freshmen team won 26-23 and also became 2-0 for their efforts.
No further information was available from the game
LADY ANTLERS BOXSCORE
Tivy Lady Antlers 36, Dripping Springs 21
Tivy – 10 5 11 10 -- 36
Dripping Springs -- 6 2 9 4 -- 21
LADY ANTLERS – Emma Schumacher 2-3-0-13, Solaya Gorham 3-0-3-9, Riley Dill 2-0-2-6, Maddy Fiedler 1-0-3-5, Kyra Wheatfall 0-1-0-3
DRIPPING SPRINGS– Cox 3-0-2-8, Arnold 2-1-0-7, Hancock 2-0-0-4, Scott 1-0-0-2,
Halftime: Tivy 15, Dripping Springs 8
Free Throws: Tivy 7 of 12 (58.3-percent), Dripping Springs 2 of 2 (100-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Schumacher (3), Wheatfall (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.