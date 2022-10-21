Lady Pirates take down Crusaders

The Lady Pirates took advantage of a gap on their schedule and filled in the hole with a ‘W’ when Center Point defeated San Antonio Atonement Academy in three sets of non-district volleyball Tuesday at Pirate Gym.
Center Point won 25-18, 25-10, 25-18 in the late-season faceoff since 30-2A has an odd number of teams and, with the Lady Pirates playoff-bound, the match served a purpose for sharpening up before bi-district. The victory gave Center Point a 16-14 overall mark.
Iris Lozano dominated along the net with 11 kills. Kaylee Blackledge, Toree Beckerson, Daniela Fuentes, and Destiny Johnson combined for 15 more.
Johnson set up a number of kills with 19 assists. Lozano assisted once.
Kahly Mendoza swatted four aces and 15 service points against the TAPPS-league Crusaders. Blackledge, Beckerson and Lozano aced three apiece. Fuentes and Johnson had a pair each.
The Lady Pirates earned 84-percent of their points – 63 -- through plain old-fashioned serving when Blackledge and Johnson followed suit with 13 more during their times at the line, Beckerson, Lozano and Johnson served six each, and Maria Diaz served four.
Fuentes also had one block when defending the net, and digs were meted out by Beckerson’s nine, Blackledge and Lozano getting eight apiece, Mendoza going for five, and one apiece coming from Diaz and Johnson.
LADY PIRATES VOLLYBALL BOXSCORE
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Center Point over SA Atonement Academy 25-18, 25-10, 25-18
Stat Leaders for CP: Kills: Iris Lozano 11, Kaylee Blackledge 6, Toree Beckerson 4, Daniela Fuentes 3, Destiny Johnson 2; Service Points: Kahly Mendoza 15, Blackledge13, Johnson 13, Beckerson 6, Lozano 6, Fuentes 6, Diaz 4; Aces: Mendoza 4, Lozano 3, Blackledge 3, Beckerson 3, Johnson 2, Fuentes 2; Blocks: Fuentes 1; Digs: Beckerson 9, Lozano 8, Blackledge 8, Mendoza 5, Diaz 1, Johnson 1; Assists: Johnson 19, Lozano 1
Overall Record: 16-14
District Record: 3-3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.