Pirates jarred by Mason

MASON – Center Point's Pirates gave a stellar effort that came up short, 56-45 in a boys District 29-2A basketball game Tuesday versus Mason at Puncher Gym.
The Pirates began the evening with only seven healthy players and finished with five after fouls took their toll.
Christian Martinez scored 12 before fouling out when he picked up four infractions in the second half, while Nick Davidson was hamstrung all game long when he was whistled three times in the first half.
Nick Zuercher led the Pirates offensively with 22 points. Logan Burley finished with six. Alexis Hernandez added three and Jose Villalobos pitched in two.
Center Point fell to 1-4 for district and 3-14 overall.
The Pirates will need to win out and have other scenarios happen if they intend to make postseason plans according to head coach Cory Nichols.
CENTER POINT v MASON – JAN 18
CENTER POINT 11 6 6 22 (45)
MASON 15 15 14 12 (56)
CENTER POINT Nick Zuercher 10-0-2-22, Christian Martinez 6-0-0-12, Logan Burley 2-0-2-6, Alexis Hernandez 1-0-1-3, Jose Villalobos 1-0-0-2...
Halftime: Mason 30, Center Point 17
FT’s: Center Point 7-5 (71.4-percent); Mason 17-7 (41.1-percent)
