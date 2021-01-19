Tournament victory

SPRING BRANCH – After opening with a pair of ties in their first two matches at the Smithson Valley Ranger Soccer Classic, the Tivy Antlers finished up Saturday by blanking Class 6A New Braunfels, 1-0.
The stand-up goal was made by Rafael Rangel with an assist from Justin Miranda. Josh Shantz made six saves to preserve the shutout.
“Miranda crossed a ball across the box and Rangel ran it into the goal,” Tivy coach Reece Zunker said. “Our defense played good sound defense again and kept New Braunfels shut out. A shout out goes to our goal keeper who had an awesome tournament. Manny Hernandez has a motor that never stops, and Braden Green held the back line really well all weekend. I was so proud of our guys.”
Tivy’s first pair of tournament games came versus Austin Crockett and San Antonio MacArthur. The Antlers deadlocked 2-2 with Crockett, with Tivy’s goals coming from Hernandez and Will Robinson. Fernando Manzano had an assist in the match and Shantz made three saves.
In the tourney opener, Tivy (2-1-2) and MacArthur battled to a scoreless deadlock, with Shantz recording six saves.
Earlier in the week, the Antlers fell to Cibolo Steele, 2-1, in non-district road action Tuesday. Tivy’s lone goal came from Hernandez, while Shantz recorded seven saves in the net.
Tivy was scheduled to begin District 26-5A action Tuesday against Alamo Heights and will hit the road Friday to take on San Antonio Veterans Memorial.
-----
In junior varsity play at the Ranger Tournament, Tivy beat San Antonio MacArthur, 2-1, on a pair of goals by Julian Bernal. Juan Pablo Rivera and Daniel Lopez both recorded assists in the contest.
(0) comments
