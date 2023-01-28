Lady Antlers drop season opener to Smithson Valley

SPRING BRANCH – The Lady Antlers dropped their District 26-5A soccer opener 4-0 to Smithson Valley on Friday, but the final score was not indicative of how intensely the game was, according to Tivy head coach Marty Garcia.
“It was a good game. It was a hard-fought game. Smithson Valley was big, fast and physical. At the half it was 1-0. We had a lot of personnel that were out due injuries and sickness so we had to make some adjustments,” said Garcia.
Key players cited for their defensive performances were Stella Hendricks, Cameron Hayes and Bella Aguilar.
“Stella, Cameron and Bella played center-backs and shut down any attack from the middle,” Garcia said.
Hendricks was one of three Lady Antlers taking shots at goal. The others were Carolyn Bond and Lauryn Rodgers.
Taylor McCrory recorded nine saves at goal.
“Smithson Valley took us a little bit out of our game, but we showed some fight and will have a better result next time. I am proud of the girls,” Garcia said.
Tivy, 4-3-1 overall after the loss, hosts Seguin on Friday, Feb. 3.
