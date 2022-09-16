Antler freshmen easily handle Marble Falls, Medina Valley

Tivy’s freshmen football Antlers won two games before their home fans Thursday, doing so against a pair of different opponents.
Freshman White Team
The Tivy Freshman White team roped the Mustangs 37-12 behind a solid offensive and defensive effort Offensive scoring standouts were Colin Rose with 100-plus yards rushing and two TDs, with Davis Caraway scoring one touchdown and President Callamaco also reaching the endzone.
Another branch of Kerrville’s kicking tree, Jake Zirkel, booted a 25-yard field goal and was 100-percent good on extra points.
Linemen Anthony Sanchez with five, and Josiah Ayala with seven, starred with pancake blocks that cleared the way for Rose, Caraway, and Callamaco.
A defensive TD was turned in by Guy Flores who scooped and scored.
Tomas Arreola recorded 10-plus tackles, while defensive linemen Anthony Sanchez and Josiah Ayala disrupted Marble Falls most of the game.
Sanchez had seven tackles, three being for lost yardage, and Ayala pancaked the Mustangs’ center three plays in a row.
Tivy Freshmen Blue Team
In the absence of Marble Falls having a second freshman team, Tivy’s Blue bunch battled Medina Valley for a 24-14 win.
Offensive standouts numbered five, led by Jacob Guerra’s 300-plus passing yards that included four TD throws.
Catching two touchdowns was Justin Parker. One each was hauled in by Gavin Purcell and Kaeden Rodriguez,
Defensively, Tivy Blue forced six turnovers that were broken down between three fumbles and three interceptions.
Jabari Benson recovered two fumbles.
Anthony Falcon forced one of the fumbles that eventually led to a touchdown, and he finished the game with seven tackles.
Rodriguez caused another Medina Valley fumble as did Alejandro Arreola. Picking off passes were Parker, Nathaniel Kendrick and Juan Martinez.
Adan Lopez posted 10-plus tackles and broke up two passes.
Both freshmen teams begin their versions of district action Thursday against Liberty Hill that the schedule indicates are home contests.
