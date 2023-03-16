Lady Antlers end season high note with shutout over SAVM

SAN ANTONIO – The Lady Antlers closed out the 2023 soccer season with a 5-0 blanking of SA Veterans Memorial Tuesday, March 14.
Beating the Patriots for the second time allowed Tivy to post a 26-5A record of 6-7-1, and 10-9-2 overall.
Stella Hendricks had a hat trick with three goals.
Carolyn Bond, and Kortney Lutz kicked in single goals, and assists were handled by Ashley Cale, Lauryn Rodgers and Phaedra Bowlby.
Taylor McCrory had three saves for TIvy which previously beat the Patriots 2-0.
“It was good to finish strong and healthy,” said Tivy head coach Marty Garcia.
District playoff teams are Smithson Valley, New Braunfels Canyon, Comal Pieper, and Boerne Champion. Tivy placed fifth in 26-5A.
